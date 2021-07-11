Community’s help cited in arrest of 2 wanted persons, surrender of another one in CV

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Central Visayas policemen have attributed the community’s help as among the factors for the arrest of two wanted persons and the surrender of another one in two days.

Lingbawan was referring to the arrest of a Dennis Cerenio of Sibonga town in southern Cebu, who was wanted for qualified rape; Renato Valiente of Negros Oriental, who was wanted for murder; and the surrender of Mateo Sabio, who was also wanted for murder.

The RMFB-7 chief said that Serenio, 39, was arrested in Barangay Magsaysay, Sindangan town in Zamboanga del Norte on July 9, 2021 where he was served a warrant of arrest for 40 counts of qualified rape.

Presiding judge May Faith Lledo Trumata-Rebotiaco at the Regional Trial Court Branch 94 in Argao town issued the warrant of arrest last April 13, 2021.

Lingbawan said that Serenio allegedly raped a minor, a 17-year-old girl, several times in 2019.

“Paulit ulit yung violation na ginawa niya kaya yun yung decision ng court, 40 counts yung kaso niya,” he said.

(He repeatedly made the violation several times so the decision of the court was 40 counts [of qualified rape] and that is the case he is facing.)

Cerenio has also been hiding since the case was filed in 2019 until he was found and arrested in his new residence in Barangay Magsaysay in Sindangan town in Zamboanga del Norte.

For Valiente, he was served a warrant of arrest for the case of murder on July 10 at around 3:17 a.m., in his house in Barangay Casala-an, Siaton town in Negros Oriental.

Judge Glenda Yee-Uy In Matiao of Regional Trial Court 7, Branch 35 in Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental issued the arrest warrant last February 4, 2021 with no bail recommended.

Nine hours later or at past noon on July 10, Mateo Sabeo, 43, who is wanted for murder, surrendered to police in Dumanjug, southwest Cebu.

Lingbawan said that Sabio was allegedly a high-ranking member of the communist terrorist group.

His warrant of arrest for murder Judge Mario Trinidad of the Regional Trial Court Branch 64 in Guihulngan, Negros Oriental with no bail recommended.

