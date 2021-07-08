Clarin Sto. Niños dump MisOr Brew Authoriteas in VisMin Super Cup 

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Clarin Sto. Niño team introduced themselves in the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Mindanao Leg with a dominating victory against the team of MisOr Brew Authoritea, 73-63, on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at the Ipil Provincial Gymnasium in Ipil town, Zamboanga Sibugay.

Leading by just nine in the middle of the third period, Clarin Sto. Niños unleashed a 13-6 blast to increase their buffer to 16 at the end of the quarter, 50-34.

The lead would swell to 21 points on a jumper by Marvin Hayes at the 7:06 mark of the fourth period.

But Brew Authoritea have one last run in them, uncorking 11 straight points to trim the deficit to just 10 – 52-62 – with 3:50 left.

However, Clarin was steady down the stretch, exchanging baskets with its rivals to seal the victory.

“Noong naibaba ng MisOr yung lamang sa sampu, sinabi ko lang na tulad ng simula namin na strong kaya dapat hanggang matapos strong pa rin,” said Clarin head coach Miguel Borilla Jr.

(When the lead was cut down by MisOr to 10, I told myself that just like the start we should remain strong until the game is over.)

Leading the balanced attack of Clarin was Carlo Lastimosa with 15 points while Hayes added 12 markers and 6 rebounds in just 15 minutes off the bench.

Also breaching double digits for the Sto. Nino were John Wilson and Pamboy Raymundo, with 11 and 10 points, respectively, with the latter also dishing 9 assists.

The Brew Authoritea’s Ronjay Buenafe delivered 13 markers, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 blocks, and 1 steal while JR Cawaling got 11 in their losing effort.

On Sunday, both teams will be back in action as MisOr faces Iligan at 1 p.m., followed by Clarin’s matchup against Roxas at 3 p.m..

The Scores:

Clarin 73 – Lastimosa 15, Hayes 12, Wilson 11, Raymundo 10, Eriobu 7, Marcelino 5, Mangahas 5, Feuntes 3, Baetiong 3, Pancho 2, Palattao 0, Pagente 0, Berdan 0, De Mesa 0, Lucemas 0.

MisOr 63 – Buenafe 13, Cawaling 11, Sedurifa 9, Ballestero 8, Cervantes 8, Estrella 7, Baracael 7, Meca 0, Salcedo 0.

Quarterscores: 15-11, 33-20, 50-34, 73-63.

/dbs