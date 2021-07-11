Brew Authoriteas get come-from-behind win against Archangels

CEBU CITY, Philippines —The MisOr Brew Authoritea clinched a come-from-behind victory against the Iligan City Archangels,69-64, in the ongoing Mindanao leg of the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup at the Ipil provincial gymnasium in Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay, today, Sunday, July 11, 2021.

The Brew Authoriteas came roaring back from a 10-point deficit in the final period to defeat Iligan. Down 52-42 entering the final period, Authoriteas uncorked a game-turning 22-4 blast, capped by Mark Sarangay’s and-one play, to lead by eight, 64-56, with 4:05 left.

But the Archangels did not let go of the game without a fight, after Lester Tamayo made it a one-possession ballgame after five straight points, 64-67, with just 43.4 ticks left.

However, the Archangels’s Wilson Baltazar and Arben Dionson both missed cruciall three-pointers in the ensuing possessions which helped MisOr escape with their first win.

“Iligan is younger than us. Hindi tayo pwedeng makipagsabayan sa kanila. I hope my players didn’t get insulted pero sabi ko you are veterans, you are experienced but you are not young anymore,” MisOr head coach Vis Valencia on his team’s comeback.

(Iligan is younger than us. We cannot run with them. I hope my players did not get insulted but I told them you are veterans, you are experienced, but you are not young anymore.)

Joseph Sedurifa led MisOr’s retaliation with 16 points — including eight in the fourth period — alongside eight rebounds, four assists and a steal to even their record to 1-1.

Andoy Estrella kept MisOr afloat in the first half, scoring all of his 13 points there while Sarangay tallied nine markers and six boards.

After being limited to just 27 points in the first two frames, the Brew Authoritea, recomposed themselves and unleashed their offensive arsenal in the fourth period where they made 27 markers.

Moreover, despite shooting just 29-percent from the field, MisOr attempted a whopping 43 free throws and made 27.

Iligan, a team that committed 28 fouls in the contest went 9-of-17 from the charity stripe.

Baltazar was the high man for Iligan with 15 points and five rebounds while Dionson had 12 as they dropped to 0-2 in the standings.

Brew Authoriteas will next face JPS Zamboanga City on Saturday, July 17 at 2pm.

Meanwhile, Iligan targets to have its first win on Wednesday, 2 p.m. against ALZA Alayon, the re-play of the cancelled game last July 9 due to slippery floor.

The Scores:

MisOr 69 – Sedurifa 16, Estrella 13, Sarangay 9, Buenafe 8, Cervantes 6, Ballesteros 5, Meca 5, Sanga 2, Munsayac 2, Baracael 2, Cawalang 1, Tagarda 0, Salcedo 0.

Iligan 64 – Baltazar 15, Dionson 12, Lee Yu 10, Marata M. 6, Ballon 6, Tamayo 5, Tagolimot 4, Canon 3, Reyes 2, Ardiente 1, Ordeniza 0, Rabe 0, Pinas 0.

Quarterscores: 11-11, 27-30, 42-52, 69-64.

RELATED STORIES

JPS Zamboanga routs Kapatagan Buffalo Braves in VisMin Super Cup

Clarin Sto. Niños dump MisOr Brew Authoriteas in VisMin Super Cup

VisMin Super Cup game stopped due to slippery floor

Kapatagan Buffalo Braves nip Iligan in VisMin Super Cup

Kapatagan Buffalo Braves eager to make presence felt in VisMin Cup

Archangels bank on Iligan youth in VisMin Super Cup hoops campaign

/dbs