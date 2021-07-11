LOOK: Bb. Pilipinas reigning queens slay in swimsuits ahead of coronation night

Seven of the Binibining Pilipinas 2019 queens looked sultry and stunning as they donned black swimsuits for a photo shoot ahead of the coronation of their successors today, July 11.

“Once a Binibini, always a Binibini. To say that I’m grateful to have my queen sisters is an understatement!” Bb. Pilipinas Universe 2019 Gazini Ganados said through her Instagram page yesterday, July 10, where she shared the photo.

Ganados and her fellow winners from the pageant wore different cuts of black swimsuits as they posed side-by-side. Ganados can be seen standing with Bb. Pilipinas Grand 2019 Samantha Bernardo, Bb. Pilipinas International 2019 Patch Magtanong, Bb. Pilipinas Globe 2019 Leren Mae Bautista, Bb. Pilipinas Intercontinental 2019 Emma Tiglao, resigned Bb. Pilipinas Grand International Samantha Ashley Lo and the reigning titleholder Aya Abesamis.

Bb. Pilipinas Supranational 2019 Resham Saeed is noticeably absent from the shoot. She is currently in Bali, Indonesia and will be missing the coronation night.

Ganados stated that working with her fellow beauty queens and “fixing each [other’s crowns]” has been “precious, infinite and truly beyond beauty.”

“It’s been two years since we were crowned and I’m so excited to see who will be the new Binibini queens!” she told fans.

The Binibining Pilipinas coronation night will be hosted by Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and Miss Grand International 2016 first runner-up Nicole Cordoves. It will be held at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The pageant will award four crowns: Binibining Pilipinas International, Binibining Pilipinas Grand International, Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental and Binibining Pilipinas Globe. JB

