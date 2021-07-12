Trisikad driver punched by neighbor, hits head on drainage cover, dies

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 60-year-old trisikad driver died after his 44-year-old neighbor punched him causing the former to fall and hit his head on a drainage cover at 7:30 p.m. today, July 12 in in Sitio Agbati, Barangay Suba, Danao City in northern Cebu.

Lucrisio Aguirre, the trisikad driver, was rushed to the hospital for treatment but the attending physician declared him dead on arrival, said Lieutenant Colonel Theresa Macatangay, Danao City Police Station chief, in a police report.

Initial investigation showed that Giovani Avila, the neighbor, confronted Aguirre near their homes after the the latter allegedly earlier threatened to punch Avila’s 10-year-old son.

Aguirre was allegedly drunk at that time. The confrontation led to an argument, which ended with Avila punching Aguirre, causing the latter to fall down and hit his head on a drainage cover.

Avila was arrested and detained at the Danao City Police Station pending the filing of homicide charges.

/dbs