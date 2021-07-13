Liza na-bad trip nga ba nang ireklamo at laitin ang boses niya sa ‘Trese’?

NAGLABAS ng saloobin ang Kapamilya actress na si Liza Soberano tungkol sa pang-ookray sa kanyang boses na ginamit sa animated series na “Trese.”

May mga Filipino viewers kasi ang nagreklamo kung bakit ang boses daw ni Liza ang ginamit sa lead character ng nasabing Netflix series na si Alexandra Trese —hindi raw kasi bagay dahil hindi ito tunog Pinoy.

Ayon sa dalaga, hindi raw siya nagagalit kapag nakakabasa o nakakarinig siya ng pang-ookray sa boses niya sa “Trese” at naiintindihan daw niya ang pinanggagalingan ng mga ito.

Sa panayam kay Liza ng mga beauty queen na sina Pia Wurtzbach, Bianca Guidotti at Carla Lizardo sa latest episode ng “Between Us Queens” podcast, bago pa man niya gawin ang project, alam niyang may mga magre-react nang hindi maganda.

“Just like any universe like Harry Potter or maybe Marvel or the DC universe, their supporters are very protective of those universes and those characters.

“They only want the best for it. I can understand if there are people that have opinions about my voice acting, or about me even getting cast as Alexandra Trese. I completely understand that,” paliwanag ni Liza.

Aniya pa, napakarami niyang natutunan habang dina-dub sa Tagalog ang nasabing animated series at sana raw ay mabigyan uli siya ng chance na makapag-dub ng iba pang serye tulad ng “Trese.”

“I actually enjoyed the dubbing so much. I only had two days to dub it with six hours on each day.

“Because of it, I kind of had separation anxiety after doing it. I felt like ‘This is it? This is all I had to do?’ I wanted to do more,” sabi ng dalaga.

“It’s something I want to continue on doing. I actually want to take lessons for it so that I can apply it in acting,” dugtong pa ni Liza.

Nang tanungin kung na-imagine ba niya noon na sasabak din siya sa voice acting, “I never thought I would be given the opportunity honestly. It’s not something I was curious or passionate about before.

“But my boyfriend Enrique (Gil), he is someone that likes to copy voices. So when it was offered to me, ‘Why was it offered to me and not you?’

“Of course, it’s a female character so I got it and not him. But he’s the one who’s passionate about that kind of stuff. When it was offered to me, it was also kind of like an ode to him in a way,” chika pa ng dalaga.

Ang “Trese” ay base sa sikat na Filipino graphic novel book series nina Budjette Tan at Kajo Baldisimo na inilabas noon pang 2005. Tungkol ito kay Alexandra Trese, na naatasang imbestigahan ang mga krimen na gawa ng mga supernatural beings.