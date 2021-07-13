PRO-7 gets 256 body-worn cameras

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) has received 256 body-worn cameras that will be distributed to 16 city police stations in the region soon.

Police Brigadier General Ronnie Montejo, the PRO-7 director, said that they have no exact date yet on when all of the personnel from the police stations will be trained on how to use body-worn cameras for now.

He said that there are around 256 police officers who are enlisted to receive training for the cameras.

Just recently, Police General Guillermo Eleazar, chief of the Philippine National Police, said that each unit will receive one set of composed of 16 body worn cameras. He added that these cameras will be used to ensure the veracity and accountability of police operations.

Montejo, however, added that they could not guarantee that all police operations will be filmed as some of their police operations happen simultaneously.

As the regional director of Central Visayas, Montejo said that the body-worn cameras will be very helpful in ensuring that their police officers are engaging in legitimate operations and that the community will be protected from any abuse of power from any officer.

/bmjo