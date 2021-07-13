Jeepneys, buses asked to post maximum capacity in units

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Public utility vehicles (PUVs) in Cebu City may be required to post the maximum capacity of their units at a conspicuous spot in the vehicle.

This is one of the plans of the Cebu City Jeepney Task Force and the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) to reduce the risk of transmission of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the transportation sector.

The Emergency Operations Center (EOC) has previously tagged the transportation sector as one of the possible reasons why there is currently a rising trend of COVID-19 cases in the city.

Councilor James Cuenco, the head of the JTF and the City Council chairperson for the committee on transportation, said that he will be meeting the jeepney, modern jeepney, and bus operators in the city on Thursday, July 15, 2021, to talk about maintaining the health protocols.

He will be asking the operators not only to be more compliant with health protocols but to also play an active role in helping passengers get used to the protocols.

One of the measures would be to put up a maximum capacity notice at every vehicle so even the passengers will know that there are a limited number of seats per unit.

“Atong silang irequire nga ipost gyod ang kining maximum capacity aron makita gyod sa mga pasahero pila. Labi na kanang mga buses nga maoy primi magpatindog og pasahero,” said Cuenco.

At least 15 operators have been issued show-cause orders by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7 because of overloading and violating health protocols ).

Cuenco said these violations must be minimized and the cooperation of the operators is essential because there are simply not enough enforcers to go around.

Many jeepney drivers justified overloading saying that during peak hours especially at night, they are forced to carry more passengers than usual as the passengers would insist to ride on their vehicle despite reaching maximum capacity.

Cuenco said drivers should refuse to budge when passengers become unruly and they must not allow this overloading to happen.

“Dili sila molarga kung overloaded pa, panaogon gyod na nila,” he said.

Cuenco hopes to reach an amicable solution with the operators on Thursday to help ensure the safety of both drivers and commuters in the streets. /rcg

ALSO READ:

CCTO: P1K fine awaits PUV drivers caught overloading their vehicles

Read more: https://cebudailynews.inquirer.net/386441/ccto-p1k-fine-awaits-puv-drivers-caught-overloading-their-vehicles#ixzz70USEELAw

Follow us: @inquirerdotnet on Twitter | inquirerdotnet on Facebook

Cebu City to finally reopen all jeepney routes

Read more: https://cebudailynews.inquirer.net/379657/cebu-city-to-finally-reopen-all-jeepney-routes#ixzz70USWwlfJ

Follow us: @inquirerdotnet on Twitter | inquirerdotnet on Facebook