Siquijor opens Prov’l Teen Center, a first in Central Visayas
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Siquijor teens now have more places to go to for help and advice on matters of the HEART with the establishment of its Provincial Teen Center in addition to the municipal teen centers in five of its towns.
A first in Central Visayas, the Provincial Teen Center will serve as an avenue for young
Siquijudnons to access the different activities and services offered by the Provincial
Population Office (PPO) and the Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) Federation.
Here, they will be able to know more about HIV-AIDS, Early Sexual Encounters,
Adolescent Health, Reproductive Health, and Teenage Pregnancy (HEART).
The Commission on Population and Development (POPCOM) VII and the provincial government of Siquijor signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) recently for the
establishment of the Provincial Teen Center.
POPCOM VII Regional Director Atty. Bruce Ragas lauded the Provincial Government of
Siquijor for responding to the government’s call to implement programs for the youth
and address issues surrounding them.
“This MOA signing is very timely and urgent. In fact, nag-una gyud ang Siquijor sa
pagtubag sa hagit sa Presidente because last June 25, the President signed Executive
Order (EO) 141 declaring as national priority ang problema sa teenage pregnancy,” he
said.
Atty. Ragas also expressed delight in the SK Federation’s active involvement in the
implementation of youth programs that adheres to the EO’s mandate for them to
allocate resources for these programs.
“I hope that this initiative will be sustained throughout the years because we in
POPCOM VII commit to be always there to provide the technical assistance needed for
the implementation of the population management programs, di lang sa adolescent
health and development,” he added.
In her message, Siquijor Vice Governor Mei Ling Quezon-Brown recognized the
importance of providing guidance and support to the youth so they become responsible
adults.
She emphasized that the government should help the adolescents face the issues surrounding them such as teenage pregnancy, health issues, mental health, and even
love life issues.
“Tabangan gyud nato atong mga kabataan. This Provincial Teen Center is a venue for all
the youth of Siquijor nga they will feel welcome, heard, and understood. Wala’y
judgement,” the vice governor said.
Governor Zaldy Villa, for his part, assured that the Capitol will continue to work hard for
the development of young Siquijudnons and the entire province.
Currently, Siquijor has a total of 80 youth advocates led by the Leaders and Advocates
for Greater Siquijor (LAGSIQ) and the different youth groups in the towns of Siquijor,
Lazi, San Juan, Maria, Larena, and Enrique Villanueva.
SK Federation President Brylle Deeiah Tumarong encouraged Siquijor teens to visit the
teen centers to learn more about adolescent health, join in different activities, and share
their problems with the youth advocates and peers.
The Provincial Teen Center will also house a Youth Library soon which can be accessed anytime. /rcg from PR
