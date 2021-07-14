Six PH hotels given the 2021 Travelers’ Choice Award by Tripadvisor

Every year, Tripadvisor, the world’s largest travel guidance platform, awards the best hotels all around the world.

Called the Travelers’ Choice Award, it is given to hotels that have provided outstanding service, quality, and customer experience to visitors. It is a highly sought-after award and is based on millions of great reviews from the global community of travelers over the last 12 months.

Despite the significant disruption to the hospitality industry due to the COVID-19 pandemic, these six hotels in the Philippines found new ways to deliver top-of-the-line service to their guests and were awarded by Tripadvisor with the 2021 Travelers’ Choice Award.

Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino (Cebu City)

Located in the middle of the Queen City of the South, this grand hotel is known as a landmark throughout the Philippines and is the flagship hotel of the Waterfront luxury hotel chain. With top-notch amenities for a comfortable stay, Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino is one of the premier accommodations in Cebu. It boasts a fully equipped gym, a modern swimming area, and a range of business facilities. The hotel also has a wide range of restaurants, with some of the best chefs in the city, who can cater to any kind of your food cravings.

The Manor (Baguio City)

One of the most iconic places in Baguio City is the Manor at Camp John Hay. With its old-world charm and elegance, visitors are bound to enjoy an extraordinary stay at this mountain resort. The Manor also is known for its surrounding beauty of nature blended with luxury and spirit of hospitality.

With The Manor’s quality accommodation and great service designed for relaxation and escape, it has bagged the 2021 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Award, awarded as among the top one percent of all hotel listings worldwide.

Quest Plus Conference Center (Pampanga)

A choice destination for business functions and staycations, Quest Plus Conference Center has meeting rooms that is excellent for your meeting and conference needs. It also has a Grand Ballroom that can host conferences and social events. In addition, they also have a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities, perfect for travelers seeking charm, comfort, and convenience.

Midori Hotel and Casino (Pampanga)

This 5-star Hotel and Casino in Pampanga promises to deliver the most memorable and personalized guest experiences. They offer luxury guest rooms that are spacious, well-equipped, and in close proximity to nature. Located inside the heart of Central Luzon, the main component of Midori Hotel and Casino is to provide guests with style, comfort, and service to taste the high-life even in the bustling Metro.

dusitD2 Davao (Davao)

With its excellent service and superior facilities, dusitD2 Davao guarantees an unforgettable stay to its guests. Strategically located in the transportation hub area of Davao City, this hotel offers easy access to the new central business district, malls, and nature parks. Their modern rooms and suites, spa, fitness center, and courtyard-style pool can cater to both business and leisure travelers.

Dusit Thani Lubi Plantation Resort (Davao)

Dusit Thani Lubi Plantation Resort is the perfect place if you want to enjoy tropical weather all year round. Located on an island off the coast of the Davao Gulf, the resort is surrounded by coconut trees, white sand beaches with unique marine life. Blended with Dusit’s unique brand of Thai-inspired graciousness with warm Filipino hospitality, the hotel promises to deliver an unmatched level of service and memorable experience to its guests.

/bmjo