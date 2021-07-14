CCPO to realign deployment of mobile patrol cars due to shootings

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) will be realigning the deployment of mobile patrol cars based on crime mapping following the six shooting incidents that transpired in the city in a span of 11 days.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, CCPO deputy chief for operations, said they will be using crime mapping as a basis for the deployment of patrol cars in the city.

“As of now, precisely we’ll consider the area and time of the incident. We will use the crime mapping for our deployment and we will also ask the specific chief of police to check sa ilahang deployment and adjust accordingly based on the crime mapping sa ilahang area,” said Parilla.

According to Researchgate.net, crime mapping is an important tool in managing and controlling crime in an area. By analyzing the spatial and temporal data provided by maps, investigators are able to understand the crime patterns and trends. It also helps in resource allocation and in geographic profiling of criminal and suspicious locations.

However, Parilla said that the six successive shooting incidents in the city were not connected, stressing that the most recent incident in Barangay Carreta on Tuesday evening had something to do with a robbery, while the five others were due to personal grudge.

Parilla said the Mabolo Police Station is currently coordinating with the family of the 25-year-old construction worker, who is a native of Siargao Island.

He said if a family member cannot come to Cebu due to some restrictions, the chief of police will serve as the primary complainant for the filing of a case against the suspect.

“I have directed them considering that they have already identified the suspect and, in fact, conducted a hot pursuit operation,” said Parilla.

He added that the suspect is known in the area for some robbery incidents, saying that he was charged for carnapping before.

Police believe that Jenrey Sanico, whose mobile phone and other personal belongings were missing, had fought against the suspect which led to his shooting.

Five other shooting incidents in just 11 days transpired in Barangays Poblacion Pardo, Ermita, Pasil, and Kamputhaw.

Parilla said at least four suspects in the shootings have been identified and are waiting for the filing of charges.

“Mostly, naa man sad ta’y na identified nga mga suspect, and they are just waiting for other evidences para ma-file nato sa korte, and sa mga tagtungod,” he added. /rcg

