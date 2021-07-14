Kim Chiu pens sweet message to boyf Xian Lim

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebuana actress Kim Chiu writes a long, sweet birthday message to long-time boyfriend Xian Lim on Tuesday.

In an Instagram post, Kim thank Xian for being selfless and understanding.

She promised to support the hunk actor in his endeavors and to be there “every step of the way.”

“Happiest birthday to the person who always puts a smile on my face ever since🥰 Thank you for being you and for being so selfless and understanding!❤️ Wishing you nothing but the best in everything that you do because you truly deserve it. Lagi lang ako nandito sa likod mo, supporting you every step of the way. Thank you again and again and again!😘😘😘 Happy birthday, b!!!💋,”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Chiu 🌸 (@chinitaprincess)

It seems like the celebrity couple has had a great time together on Xian’s birthday, as Kim shared that she just enjoyed the moment they had and she didn’t even use her phone.

“Put down my phone yesterday, just enjoyed the moment!!!❤️🎂🌊 happy birthday @xianlimm ❤️❤️❤️ #ily,” Kim went on.

Xian turned 32 on July 12.

Lim and Chiu first worked together as a tandem back in 2011, through the romantic comedy series “My Binondo Girl.” The actress confirmed their relationship in 2018, after years of public speculation. /rcg