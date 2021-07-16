‘Space Jam’ sequel is finally here

Come on and slam and welcome to the jam!

The sequel to the nostalgic Looney Tunes 1996 original film, “Space Jam” is finally here.

Nearly 25 years after the original “Space Jam” debuted, with Michael Jordan teaming up with the rest of the Looney Tunes gang in a basketball game against aliens, “Space Jam: A New Legacy” is now available to watch in theaters and stream on HBO Max.

While the original movie starred basketball legend Michael Jordan, the sequel features current NBA icon LeBron James as its new lead.

Much like what Jordan did in the original, James will team up with Warner Bros’ Looney Tunes characters for a basketball game against an all-star Goon Squad, only this time, he is playing for his son who has been kidnapped by a rogue A.I. played by Don Cheadle.

Much has changed over the intervening years and animation technology and CGI have made strides since the original’s release. A New Legacy capitalized on this and will use a mixture of Live Action, 2D, and 3D animation for our favorite Looney Tunes characters including Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Lola Bunny, and Porky Pig.

There’s no doubt that ‘90s kids will find some enjoyment in this sequel as it’s specifically engineered to trigger ‘90s nostalgia.

“Space Jam: A New Legacy” will premiere in theaters and on HBO Max on July 16. “Space Jam: A New Legacy” will be available to stream until August 17.