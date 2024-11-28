Mactan Cebu International Airport MCIA welcomes new era of airport advertising with United Neon Media Group

As the Cebu solidifies its position as a must-visit destination for global travelers, the Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) is keeping pace with this momentum by partnering with United Neon Media Group (UNMG), one of the country’s leading advertising firms. This dynamic collaboration was officially sealed on November 21, 2024, highlighting MCIA’s commitment to elevating its status as a world-class gateway.

With 90 years of perfecting their expertise, the United Neon Media Group is a diversified conglomerate with footprints in media, advertising, display technology, production, and real estate, leading the industry with advanced media solutions.

Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) serves as the premier gateway for travelers to experience Cebu’s rich heritage and signature hospitality. MCIA reinforces its dedication to blending world-class service with Cebuano charm by incorporating creative advertising into its design and operations, leveraging United Neon Media Group’s exceptional portfolio to enhance the airport experience.

“With the aspiration of boosting tourism, we are working a lot in terms of expanding that, I could say, vision. We also know that it’s a journey, and we need a lot of partnership. I think that is also one of the reasons why we are here together, [MCIA and UNMG], because we are looking for partnerships that have the same end [in] mind as we have,” cites Aldwin Uy, the Deputy Chief Operations Officer of Mactan Cebu International Airport.

As MCIA’s exclusive advertising concessionaire, UNMG will be ushering in innovative advertising stints, bringing vibrant displays and dynamic activations that capture the essence of Cebu and the interest of the millions of travelers coming in and out of the airport every year. This includes digitizing the marketing efforts across Terminal’s 1 and 2 and magnifying the presences of not only local but also international brands within its vicinity.

In the words of Benjamin Lim, the Deputy Chief Operations Officer of UNMG, “We’ve continued to push the boundaries of what’s possible in advertising with innovative solutions. With all the things that people see, we also want to engage them. So, we have partnered with a few brands to come up with activations that customers and travelers can really interact with, and we hope to do the same with the airport as well, of course, within the safety and operational guidelines.”

The group has introduced numerous “firsts” in terms of out-of-home advertising in the Philippines, especially in Bonifacio Global City (BGC): an integrated 3D digital billboard and the Holo Gauze, an execution that intends to project hologram images into the sky seemingly simulating a floating billboard, both the first in Southeast Asia. Further, this partnership is UNMG’s first foray into airport advertising.

The official signing of the memorandum of agreement was graced by MCIA Deputy Chief Operations Officer Aldwin Uy, UNMG Deputy Chief Operations Officer Benjamin Lim, MCIA Deputy Chief Commercial Officer Nabil Rasheed, and witnesses Philbert Chua, the Transit Operations Head of UNMG, and Sudarshan MD, the Chief Commercial Advisor of MCIA.