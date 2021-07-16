Pagasa monitoring LPA that may develop into tropical storm

GINATILAN, CEBU– ‘Generally fair weather’ is expected over Metro Cebu over the weekend, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Mactan said on Friday, July 16, 2021.

However, Pagasa said, frequent thunderstorm may be expected during the afternoon until the evening due to the southwest monsoon.

The weather bureau is also monitoring a Low-Pressure Area (LPA), spotted 1,240 kilometers east of northern Luzon as of 3 am on Friday.

According to Pagasa Mactan, the LPA has a high chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next two days.

“Expected nato within the next two days possible kini nga mahimong bagyo, mao kini atong tawgon si Bagyong Fabian,” Romeo Aguirre, Pagasa-Mactan weather specialist, said.

Aguirre said this has no direct effect on the Visayas so far but it may enhance the southwest monsoon in the coming days.

The forecasted temperature for today will range from 25 to 31 degrees Celsius and a heat index from 38 degrees Celsius.

