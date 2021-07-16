IN PHOTOS: Metro Cebu Bike Lane network inaugurated

Cebu City, Philippines–The Department of Transportation in partnership with the Department of Public Works and Highway in Central Visayas, and local government units inaugurated a 129-kilometer bike lane network covering at least four localities in Metro Cebu on Friday, July 16, 2021.

The inauguration was held at the South Road Properties (SRP) here.

Metro Cebu’s bike lane network covers four cities – Talisay, Cebu, Mandaue, and Lapu-Lapu, and took about six months to complete. P140 million was spent to complete the network.

The bike lane found in SRP is classified as a Class 1 bike lane with a width of five meters.

Apart from that, it also features a three-kilometer pedestrian sidewalk separated from the bike lane, a shed for bike racks and benches, and solar studs that light up during nighttime to guide bikers.

Here are some photos from the event, which included a unity ride at the SRP lanes.

