IN PHOTOS: Metro Cebu Bike Lane network inaugurated

Department of Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar, Department of Transportation Assistant Secretary Mark Steven Pastor, and Sixth District Board Member Glenn Anthony Soco lead the ceremonial ribbon-cutting for the Metro Cebu Bike Lanes at the South Road Properties (SRP) on Friday, July 16, 2021. CDN Digital photo | Mae Fhel Gom-os
Cebu City, Philippines–The Department of Transportation in partnership with the Department of Public Works and Highway in Central Visayas, and local government units inaugurated a 129-kilometer bike lane network covering at least four localities in Metro Cebu on Friday, July 16, 2021.
The inauguration was held at the South Road Properties (SRP) here.
Metro Cebu’s bike lane network covers four cities – Talisay, Cebu, Mandaue, and Lapu-Lapu, and took about six months to complete. P140 million was spent to complete the network.
The bike lane found in SRP is classified as a Class 1 bike lane with a width of five meters.
Apart from that, it also features a three-kilometer pedestrian sidewalk separated from the bike lane, a shed for bike racks and benches, and solar studs that light up during nighttime to guide bikers.
Here are some photos from the event, which included a unity ride at the SRP lanes.
Bikers join the unity ride for the inauguration of the Metro Cebu Bike Lanes at the South Road Properties on Friday morning, July 16, 2021. CDN Digital photo | Mae Fhel Gom-os
Bikers join the unity ride for the inauguration of the Metro Cebu Bike Lanes at the South Road Properties on Friday morning, July 16, 2021. CDN Digital photo | Mae Fhel Gom-os
Bikers join the unity ride for the inauguration of the Metro Cebu Bike Lanes at the South Road Properties on Friday morning, July 16, 2021. CDN Digital photo | Mae Fhel Gom-os
Bikers join the unity ride for the inauguration of the Metro Cebu Bike Lanes at the South Road Properties on Friday morning, July 16, 2021. CDN Digital photo | Mae Fhel Gom-os
Emergency volunteers get ready for the unity ride for the inauguration of the Metro Cebu Bike Lanes at the South Road Properties on Friday morning, July 16, 2021. CDN Digital photo | Mae Fhel Gom-os
Sixth District Board Member Glenn Anthony Soco (left most) and Talisay Mayor Samsam Gullas (third from left) join the inauguration of the Metro Cebu Bike Lanes held at the South Road Properties in Cebu City on Friday, July 16, 2021. CDN Digital photo | Mae Fhel Gom-os
RELATED STORIES:
DOTr eyes completion of 140-km Metro Cebu bike lane network on May 31
Read Next
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.