Blackpink’s Rosé receives pink guitar from John Mayer: ‘Life is complete’

Rosé, a member of the South Korean girl group Blackpink, has received a special gift from American musician John Mayer in the form of a guitar.

The K-pop star shared photos of her new roxy pink Silver Sky John Mayer model from PRS Guitars via Instagram Stories earlier today, July 16.

“Life is complete,” Rosé captioned one of her stories where she thanked and tagged Mayer.

The photo also came with a note seemingly handwritten by Mayer himself, which says, “Rosé — I should be thank you! (So thank you.) — John.”

The next Instagram Story, meanwhile, shows the said guitar’s model, with Rosè once again tagging Mayer.

Just last month, Mayer praised the Blackpink member after she covered Mayer’s “Slow Dancing in a Burning Room” on the JTBC variety show “A Sea of Hope.”

“This is gorgeous,” Mayer said via Twitter on June 30 while sharing @ygblackpink’s tweet featuring the said cover.

“Slow Dancing in a Burning Room” is part of Mayer’s 2006 album “Continuum” and is one of his most famous hits to date. /ra