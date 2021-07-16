Apolinar, Vicelles ripe for bigger fights after impressive “Kumbati” 10 KOs

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After knocking their opponents out in last July 3’s “Kumbati 10” fight card, Omega Boxing Gym’s Mark “Rasta Mac” Vicelles and Pete “Thunder” Apolinar are now ripe for bigger fights.

This is what their trainer Julius Erving Junco and Omega Pro Sports International (OPSI) vice president Jerome Calatrava said after their two brightest prospects passed their respective acid tests with flying colors during the “Kumbati 10” card held at the IPI compound in Mandaue City.

During their guesting in CDN Digital Sports Talk last July 14, Junco has nothing but praises for his two prized warriors.

Apolinar knocked out a game Jess Rhey Waminal in the final round of their Oriental Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) silver featherweight title showdown in the main event of the card.

Vicelles, the reigning WBO Asia South light flyweight champion, on the other hand, overcame one of the toughest fights of his fledgling career when he sent erstwhile unbeaten Jerven Mama to dreamland in the co-main event.

“If I’m the one to say, I want Pete (Apolinar) to fight Brandon Figueroa who is the WBA super bantamweight champion,” Junco said.

“I want Mark (Vicelles) to fight Elwin Soto, the WBO light flyweight world champion. There was an offer before for Vicelles to fight Soto but it didn’t happen because of visa problems. If there will be another offer either for Mark or Pete, then we are very ready.”

Currently, Vicelles who remains unbeaten at 14-0 with eight knockouts and one draw improved his rankings in the WBC’s light flyweight division.

From ninth, the 25-year old Lebak, Sultan Kudarat native ascended to the sixth spot. He is also ranked ninth in WBO, and 13th in IBF.

Apolinar, meanwhile, improved his record to 15-1 (win-loss) with nine knockouts.

“I give them A for their performances because they executed everything that we’ve trained for. Plus we have an in-house conditioning coach in Ernest Ybañez. We prepare our boxers like fighting cocks complete with training, conditioning plus vitamins, and supplements,” said Junco.

Ybañez, is no ordinary conditioning coach, being the Philippine National Games (PNG) decathlon gold medalist in 2018. Decathlon is the penultimate event in athletics as it involves 10 events to complete.

Calatrava for his part said he was also greatly impressed with their boxers’ respective performances during “Kumbati 10.”

He as well wants to pit both Apolinar and Vicelles in bigger fights, probably abroad involving world titles.

“From my point of view, if someone offers a world title shot, then we will take it. We are ready always to fight for glory,” said Calatrava.

Vicelles and Apolinar, are also prepared if they are called to fight. Like their bosses, both boxers also want to earn bigger fights soon.

“I will train harder so I’m more prepared whenever there’s a fight for me. I will let my boss, Pio Paulo Castillo and my coach Erving (Junco) decide who I’m going to fight next, but I’m ready for bigger fights,” said Apolinar of San Pablo, Laguna.

Vicelles, on the other hand, already returned to training and decided not to take a break after his hard-earned victory against Mama.

“I’m already preparing for my next fight. I’m already back in training. I’m always prepared for bigger fights,” said Vicelles. /rcg

