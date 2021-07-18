Duterte to campaign for PDP-Laban bets; to bring ‘sackloads’ of cash

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte vowed Saturday to bring “sackloads of cash” if possible, to support bets of the ruling Partido Demokratiko Pilipino–Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) in their campaign for next year’s elections.

Duterte made the remark during PDP-Laban’s national assembly where he also vowed to personally campaign for the party’s candidates seeking various posts in the 2022 national and local elections.

“Those running for elections, ikakampanya ko kayo, city for city, totoo ‘yan… I commit to you. Talagang pupunta ako, city to city, province to province, kakampanya ko kayo,” Duterte said.

“At saka magdala ako ng maraming pera. Sako kung mayroon,” he added.

In the same speech, Duterte also teased about running for the vice presidency to get immunity amid threats of charges against him once he steps down his post next year.

This earned him cheers from his party mates, who have been pushing him to run for the vice-presidential post in the 2022 elections.

“Sabi ng batas, na kung presidente ka o bise presidente ka, may immunity ka. Edi tatakbo na lang ako ng bise presidente. And after that tatakbo ulit ako ng bise presidente at bise presidente at bise presidente,” Duterte said.