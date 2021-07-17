Boss of drug group may have targeted woman killed in Mambaling – cop chief

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mambaling police believe that the 32-year-old woman, who was shot dead last Friday (July 16) in Sitio Huyong-Huyong, Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City, may have been targeted by the boss or the leader of a drug group operating in the city.

Police Major Juanito Dindo Alaras, Mambaling Police Station chief, said that the leader of the drug group was their person of interest in the killing of Flora Mae Yuson, 32 of Sitio Puntod, Barangay Mambaling.

Yuson was shot dead by unidentified motorcycle-riding gunmen at past 10 p.m. on Friday, July 16 in Sitio Huyong-huyong, which was just about 100 meters away from the victim’s home in Sitio Puntod.

Yuson was carrying a months-old baby when she was shot five times in the body, said Alaras.

He said the baby was not hit by the bullets but Yuson dropped the baby when the bullets hit her and she fell to the ground.

Alaras said that the baby was not Yuson’s child and that they were trying to find out who the parents of the baby were and what the baby’s condition was.

He also said that Yuson was allegedly a member of a drug group when she was arrested last May for selling and possession of illegal drugs in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City.

In June, Yuson got out of jail after she posted bail.

However, after her arrest, police conducted several operations against the drug group, said Alaras.

With this, Alaras said the leader of the group must have suspected that Yuson cooperated with the police that led to the operations against members of the group.

He said this could have angered the leader, and so she was probably targeted to be killed for what she did.

Alaras said that they already knew the name of the person of interest, but they did not know his whereabouts.

“Drugs ang possible motive kay since nadakpan man ni siya after sa iyang pagka arrest, naa na poy succeeding nga drug operations against sa mao ra gihapon nga grupo, Alaras said.

(The possible motive of the [killing of Yuson] is drugs because since she was arrested, the police conducted succeeding drug operations against the group.)

“So possibly, kung kinsa man ang iyang amo so naay kasuko niya. Kay iyang gidudahan, kung naa bay nahatag nga information pod diri sa PNP against sa other members of the group,” Alaras said.

(So it is possible, that whoever is her boss, he would get angry at her because the boss probably suspected her to be the one who gave away information to the PNP against the other members of the group.)

He said that a team had been formed to track down the killers of Yuson.

Aside from this, Alaras said that they were intensifying their campaign against illegal drugs and loose firearms in their areas of jurisdiction to address the shooting incidents in the area.

/dbs