4 Cebu grads are topnotchers in July 2021 nursing board exams

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Four graduates from Cebu-based universities made it to the Top 10 in the recently concluded July 2021 Nursing Licensure Examinations.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) released on July 16, 2021 the results of the nursing board examinations in which 5,008 out of 7,746 examinees passed.

A total of 47 examinees made it to the Top 10 of which four are from Cebu universities.

They are Jaeu Jade Alexis Son Acla from Cebu Doctors University (7th, 87.60), Raffy Bokingo Lanogan from University of Cebu Banilad (7th, 87.60), Maria Pamela Gomez Caballes from Cebu Doctors University (9th, 87.40), and Maxine Tuico Medija from the University of Cebu in Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue (10th, 87.20).

Haydee Soriano Bacani from the Philippine Women’s University – Manila topped the examinations after earning a score of 89.40.

See the complete list of topnotchers below.

PRC said the July 2021 Nursing Licensure Examinations were conducted in Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Pampanga, Pangasinan, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, and Zamboanga. / ###

