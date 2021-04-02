April 2021 pharmacy licensure exam to be conducted only in MGCQ areas — PRC

MANILA, Philippines — The pharmacy licensure exam scheduled this month will only be conducted in areas placed under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ), the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced Friday.

The PRC said this was in compliance with the directives of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease (IATF-EID) to postpone the conduct of the April 2021 licensure exams in areas under general community quarantine (GCQ) and other stricter quarantine levels.

The PRC said this means the pharmacy licensure exams scheduled for April 25 and 26 would only be held in the following areas:

– Cagayan de Oro

– Cebu

– Iloilo

– Legazpi

– Lucena

– Pagadian

– Rosales, Pangasinan

– Zamboanga

“Only the examinees assigned to the above examination venues shall be allowed to take the PhLE (Pharmacy Licensure Exam) as scheduled,” the PRC said in an advisory.

“Affected examinees will be taking their examination on appropriate dates to be determined by the [PRC] and approved by the IATF-EID,” it added.

The PRC said those who have questions and concerns can email their concerned PRC regional office.

abc