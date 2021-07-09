Sara Duterte says YES to possibility of running for President in 2022

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, the daughter of President Rodrigo Duterte, said yes to the possibility of running as President in the 2022 elections.

Duterte-Carpio was in Cebu to visit Governor Gwendolyn Garcia in a personal capacity as she said she had wanted to return to Cebu three years after her last visit.

When asked whether she is open to heeding the call and run for the Presidency in 2022, the mayor was affirmative.

“Ang importante sa pagkakaron nga mahibal-an namo ang gihuna-huna sa mga tawo og unsay gusto sa mga tawo. Yes, opo (open to it).”

This is the first time that Duterte-Carpio publicly announced her interest to run for the country’s highest position.

The visit was in a personal capacity and the two officials exchanged gifts and pleasantries. The governor also showed the mayor the Capitol gallery and discussed the new airport in Bantayan Island.

Duterte-Carpio said there were no definite talks about the elections yet, but she asked for permission from the governor to come back to talk to Cebuanos to “scan the environment” for what the people wanted.

“Wala pay discussion for 2022 although nananghid pud ko kang Gov nga pwede ba mi mobalik dinhi sa Cebu to talk to the Cebuanos because it is important for us sa HNP (Hugpo ng Pagbabago) to talk to the people. Scanning the environment lang, not necessarily about sa positions sa 2022 elections,” said Duterte-Carpio.

Duterte-Carpio also said that she is aware of her supporters urging her to run for President and she is thankful for the support of the Cebuanos.

“Nagpasalamat ko sa mga supporters nako dinhi sa Cebu, sa ilang trust and confidence sa akoa. That is one of the reasons nganong naa mi dinhi because we want to ask the Cebuano people kung unsa ba gyod ilang gusto,” she said. /rcg

