Project Balik Buhay, Cebu City vaccination centers closed on July 20

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Project Balik Buhay (PBB) and the Cebu City Government announced that all their vaccination centers will be temporarily closed on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in observance of Eid’l Adha.

“In observance of Eid’l Adha, our Vaccination Centers will be closed on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Regular vaccination operations will resume on Wednesday, July 21, 2021,” read the PBB advisory through their FB page.

This means that there will be no vaccination at the vaccination centers located at the University of San Carlos-Talamban Campus, the Cebu Doctors’ University Hospital, the Visayas Community Medical Center, the SM City Cebu and SM Seaside City Cebu, the Chong Hua Hospital-Mandaue, the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu, the University of Cebu Medical Center, the ARC Hospital, the Mactan Doctors’ Hospital, the Toyota Lapu-Lapu, the Mendero Medical Center, Toyota Talisay City, as well as the PBB IEC Vaccination MegaCenter.

“SIRADO ug walay pagahimuon nga vaccination sa tanang vaccination sites dinhi sa CEBU CITY, ugmang adlawa, MARTES, HULYO 20, 2021 agig pagsaulog sa Eid’l Adha o Feast of Sacrifice,” read the Facebook post of Cebu City Public Information Office on Monday, July 19.

(All vaccinations centers in Cebu City will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday, July 20, 2021 to celebrate Eid’l Adha or Feast of Sacrifice.)

This means, there will also be no vaccination at the five vaccination sites in the city located at the University of Cebu (UC) in J. Alcantara St., Robinsons Galleria, SM Seaside City Cebu, NOAH Complex, and Ayala Center Cebu.

In another advisory, the PBB informed the public that they have been instructed by the Department of Health (DOH) and the National Task Force (NTF) to facilitate vaccinations exclusively for companies and organizations located in the local government units of (LGUs) in Metro Cebu, namely: Cebu City, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, Talisay City, Consolacion, Minglanilla, and City of Naga.

“As instructed, all applications from Companies/Organizations located outside the above-mentioned Metro Cebu LGUs whose Employees/Members have not yet been vaccinated by PBB will thereupon be endorsed and referred to their respective LGU and Local City Health Department (CHD) effective immediately,” read the advisory.

With the new directive, the PBB, however, apologized for any inconvenience saying that they would still be in touch for further instructions with the respective company or organization representative.

