EOC implements granular lockdown in Guadalupe

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Emergency Operations Center or EOC has implemented a granular lockdown in Barangay Guadalupe on Sunday, July 18, 2021, due to the increase in the number of its COVID-19 active cases.

Cebu City Councillor Joel Garganera, EOC chief implementor, told CDN Digital on Monday, July 19, that they implemented a granular lockdown in one of the subdivisions in the barangay.

Garganera said the subdivision involved a few houses which were close to each other.

“We did (that) already in one of the subdivisions that has around 20 positive individuals. We did that already last night. It involved few houses that are close to each other,” he said.

The councilor made the statement following the the plan of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) to recommend granular lockdowns there.

As of July 19, 2021, Guadalupe recorded 12 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 116 cases in the barangay.

Guadalupe recorded the highest number of active cases as of July 18 with 117.

Cebu City has 1,440 active cases as of Sunday, July 18, 2021 with 118 new cases, 66 additional reported recoveries.

RELATED STORIES

More policemen, Kasaligan volunteers to be deployed in Guadalupe

Cebu City BPLO to deploy 16 teams to monitor establishments, bars amid slight rise of cases

Cases of fever, colds rising this due to weather, says City Health Dept.

Central Visayas reinforces measures as COVID cases continue to rise

DOH-7 sends 22 nurses in 3 Bohol hospitals amid rise in COVID-19 cases

DOH-7: There is ‘3rd wave’ but COVID-19 outbreak remains controllable