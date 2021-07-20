Steffi Aberasturi to represent Cebu province in MUPh 2021

DALAGUETE, Cebu—Steffi Rose Pearson Aberasturi will wear the Cebu province sash in the Miss Universe Philippines 2021 competition.

She made the confirmation through a photo posted in her official Facebook and Instagram accounts.

“Proudly representing Cebu Province ♥️,” she said.

Aberasturi said she is very excited to compete, be able to make a difference, and to inspire others.

“I am very fortunate to share the same goal with 99 other outstanding and beautiful Filipinas who are just as excited as I am to make a difference and inspire,” she wrote.

She also recognized the Miss Universe Philippines organization for being able to come up with 100 beauties from different parts of the country and give them a platform where they can represent the Philippines in the international stage and exemplify what it means to be a beauty queen and a female role model today.

“Bringing together all these women from all over the Philippines, with different advocacies and stories to tell, proves that @themissuniverseph is beyond just a competition – It is a celebration! Cheers and congratulations to us ladies!,” she went on.

The 5-foot-7 stunner from the town of Liloan, northern Cebu graduated with a degree in Tourism Management at the University of San Carlos.

She is a model and endorser, a certified scuba diver and an entrepreneur.

The 26-year-old beauty queen recently launched #MyQueenderaStory and #MyKingderoStory as her way of supporting local entrepreneurs.

By using the hashtag, sellers can share the story behind building a business during the pandemic. She will feature their brand or products in her social media accounts for free.

Aberasturi is not new to pageants. She won Binibining Cebu 2018, Ms. Sinulog 2011, Ms. IPI 2012, Ms. Mandaue 2013, Reyna ng Aliwan 2014, and Ms. Beauche International 2015.

Two beauties from Cebu will compete among 98 others in this year’s stint. The other is Beatrice Luigi Gomez, the reigning Binibining Cebu queen.

