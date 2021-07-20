Reigning Binibining Cebu Beatrice Gomez dedicates MUP journey to the youth

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Reigning Binibining Cebu Beatrice Luigi Gomez will finally grace the national pageant stage as she vies for the most prestigious pageant crown in the country.

The 25-year-old Gomez is among the many beauties who will be vying for the Miss Universe Philippines 2021 crown.

The list of candidates was released on Monday, July 19, 2021.

Ths Cebuana stunner said she is still overwhelmed about making it in the competition, even sharing with CDN Digital that she was hesitant in submitting her application for this year’s edition of MUP a few months back.

“In a trance hahaha murag sure jud ko ani 😅😅😅,” she jokingly said.

Gomez later posted on her social media accounts a video about the beginning of her MUP 2021 journey.

“God has a knack of leading you to unexpected plot twists when you least expect it. A few months ago I honestly never imagined myself joining a national pageant so soon but I guess what’s bound to happen is going to run its course,” part of her caption read.

She also said she dedicates the journey to the youth.

“I am especially dedicating this year to the children and the youth, whose hopes and dreams I carry with me, whose voices I will share to the rest of the universe. My gratitude goes out to those who believed in me even as I contemplated in silence. Thank you for your continued love and support and for being the reason why I had the courage to hop on the train and take this journey,” she added.

The MUP top 100 will now be given set of challenges or tasks that they will be doing in the comforts of their homes. They will be narrowed down to 75, then to 50 via online voting. The 50 candidates will also be narrowed down to the final top 30 through a face-to-face interview with the MUP organization flying all the top 50 candidates to Manila.

Gomez is joined by Cebu’s “Unbeaten Beauty” Steffi Aberasturi, who is also vying for the MUP 2021 crown.

Gomez won the Binibining Cebu title last January 13, 2020 at the Pacific Grand Ballroom of the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino.

/bmjo

READ: San Fernando beauty wins Binibining Cebu 2020