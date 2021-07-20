Peace Riders set league record in win over Buffalo Braves

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Jumbo Plastic-Basilan Peace Riders continue to assert their dominance in the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup by manhandling the Kapatagan Buffalo Braves, 118-84, on Monday evening, July 19, 2021, at the Pagadian City Gymnasium in Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur.

The Peace Riders in the process bested MisOr Brew Authoritea’s league-record for most points of 111 with their 118 logged in their lopsided victory against the Buffalo Braves.

Basilan also set the league’s record for most points in a quarter with 41.

The Peace Riders are now 3-0 (win-loss) in the tournament to share the leadership with Clarin Sto.Niño.

Hesed Gabo’s 22 points was the team’s best while Anthony Bringas added 14 points and seven rebounds.

Renz Palma paced the Buffalo Braves with 14 points.

The Scores:

Basilan 118 – Gabo 22, Bringas 14, Baloria 13, Lunor 11, Mabulac 11, Collado 10, Manalang 10, Hallare 7, Uyloan 6, Bitoon 5, Siruma 4, Tan 3, Taganas 2, Saliddin 0, Juico 0.

Kapatagan 84 – Palma 14, Mandreza 11, Monte 11, Teodoro 9, Doroteo 8, Inigo 7, Ng Sang 7, Alanes 6, Fajarito 4, Incio 4, Tabaquero 3, Siarot 0, Costelo 0, Acain 0, Sollano 0.

Quarterscores: 20-12, 41-28, 82-59, 118-84.

/bmjo

READ MORE: Cesafi standouts dominate KCS-Mandaue roster