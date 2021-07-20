Cebu officials mourn Lito Osmeña’s passing

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Politicians here mourned the passing of former Cebu governor Emilio Mario ‘Lito’ Osmeña.

Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia and Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony ‘Samsam’ Gullas both said Cebu lost a great man.

Garcia, in a text message sent to reporters on Tuesday, July 20, said Lito brought pride in being a Cebuano.

“We have lost a great man, a Cebuano who believed in and was proud to be a Sugbuanong Probinsyano. Because of that, the word Promdi acquired a new meaning – that of excellence and the capability to achieve great things,” said Garcia.

“Beyond all his remarkable accomplishments, I believe that Lito Osmeña’s greatest legacy will be to have made us all truly proud to be Cebuanos. For that, we, Cebuanos, will be eternally grateful,” she added.

Gullas, like most Cebuanos, credited the late governor for ushering significant economic growth in the entire island province.

“Gov. Lito played a very big part on what makes Cebu it is today, especially as far as the economy is concerned. We lost a great man and an institution of Cebu. Di lang makalimtan gud sa tawo iyahang gibuhat, and that’s why his name and memories will live on forever,” said Gullas in an interview with reporters on Tuesday.

Other politicians such as former Cebu City Mayor Alvin Garcia and Cebu 2nd District Rep. Wilfredo Caminero also took to social media to express their sympathies and condolences to the Osmeña family.

“Our deepest condolences to the Osmeña Clan. And our eternal gratitude to former Cebu Governor Emilio “Lito” Osmeña- pioneering author of “Ceboom.” May your soul rest in God’s eternal love and peace in heaven. Amen,” said Caminero.

Lito’s nephew, City Councilor Renato ‘Junjun’ Osmeña Jr., said he considered the former governor as his mentor.

“Rest in Peace Uncle Lito Osmeña. Salamat kaayo sa tanang gitudlo nimo kanako, dili lng kabahin sa politika kundi apil pud ang kinabuhi. Isip usa ka Osmeña, proud kaayo mi sa tanang kaayohan nga imong nahimo sa Sugbo og sa nasud. You will be missed uncle. We love you,” Junjun said.

Lito passed away on Monday, July 19, according to social media posts by members of his immediate family. He was 82.

Mimo Osmeña, the late governor’s son, said his father’s ashes will be interned at Skyline Garden Columbary in Brgy. Busay, Cebu City.

“As per my dad’s wishes, his remains will be cremated and interned in Skyline Garden Columbary at Tops. Those who wish to say goodbye, there will be a shrine by this afternoon (July 20) at Skyline,” said Mimo in a post from his Facebook account.

“A ceremony will be conducted when my mom gets well and leaves the hospital. Thank you for all your condolences,” he added.

Lito was the grandson of the fourth Philippine President Sergio Osmeña Sr. He served as governor of Cebu province from 1988 to 1992.

The term ‘Ceboom’ used to describe the years in the 1990s when the province experienced rapid economic growth was associated with Lito’s term as the province’s local chief executive.

Lito was also the brother of the late Senator and former Toledo City Mayor John Henry ‘Sonny’ Osmeña, and the cousin of former Senator Sergio ‘Serge’ Osmeña III and former Cebu City Mayor Tomas ‘Tommy’ Osmeña. /rcg

