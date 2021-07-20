Man dies after being run over by dump truck in Brgy. Bacayan road tragedy

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police said brake failure was the cause of the accident involving a dump truck, a motorcycle, and a van which resulted in the death of the motorcycle driver along A. Miñoza Ave. Brgy. Bacayan, Cebu City, around 7:30 p.m. on July 19.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office, said that the dump truck driver, Manuel Laguna, 39, a resident of Barangay Tamyao in Compostela town, is currently detained in Talamban Police Station. He is facing charges of Reckless Imprudence resulting in Homicide and Damage to Property.

Parilla identified the motorcycle driver as Mario Genobia, 53, of Sitio Aroma, Barangay Pulangbato, Cebu City, who died on the spot.

Genobia died after he was accidentally bumped by the dump truck which reportedly lost its brake. The dump truck was behind Genobia, at that time.

The three drivers, including the van driver, Joefel Cabreros, 39, were traversing along Barangay Bacayan when the accident happened. The truck allegedly lost its brakes and plowed into a motorcycle, running over its driver in the process, before hitting the van.

“Ang suspect nato ang iyang gi drive-an ang dump truck unya heading towards Bacayan. While traveling, nawad-an siya og break mao nang nawad-an siyag control sa iyang sakyanan and then ang first niya nabangga-an (motor), nalatayan ni niya ang nagmotor,” Parilla said.

(The suspect was driving a dump truck heading towards Baracayan. While traveling, he allegedly lost his brakes and of his truck. He, then, bumped into a motorcycle, and run over its driver.)

“Unya after nalatayan nidretsu pa gyud maong naigo niya ang usa ka Toyota. Didto ra siya nahunong pero patay na to ang usa nga nalatayan,” he added.

(After running over the victim, the dump truck then hit a Toyota (van) which caused it to stop. But the driver who was being run over already died.)

Parilla clarified that the dump truck driver was not under the influence of liquor when the incident happened.

Police are also yet to determine the amount of damage the accident caused.

As of now, Parilla said that they are still waiting for the family’s decision whether or not to file charges against the truck driver. Should they agree to a settlement, Parilla said that the processing will be up to the court. /rcg

