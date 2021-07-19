Former Cebu governor Lito Osmeña passes away

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former Cebu Governor Emilio Mario ‘Lito’ Osmeña has passed away on Monday, July 19, members of the Osmeña family confirmed on social media.

He was 82 years old.

Cebu City Councilor Renato ‘Junjun’ Osmeña Jr., in a post from his official Facebook page, confirmed the passing of his uncle, whom he looked up to as one of his mentors in life.

“Rest in Peace Uncle Lito Osmeña. Salamat kaayo sa tanang gitudlo nimo kanako, dili lng kabahin sa politika kundi apil pud ang kinabuhi. Isip usa ka Osmeña, proud kaayo mi sa tanang kaayohan nga imong nahimo sa sugbo og sa nasud. You will be missed uncle. We love you,” Junjun said.

(Rest in peace Uncle Lito Osmeña. Thank for all that you have taught me, not only in politics but also in life. As one of the Osmeñas, I am proud of all the good things that you have done for Cebu and the country. You will be missed uncle. We love you.)

A scion of one of Cebu’s most prominent political families, Lito served as governor of the province from 1988 to 1992.

Osmeña was credited for being the brains behind ‘Ceboom’ which referred to the age when the province experienced rapid economic growth.

During his term as Cebu’s local chief executive, big-ticket infrastructure projects were made in Cebu including the Trans Central Highway and the modernization of Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) which was then named Cebu International Airport.

Osmeña was also the founder of the Probinsya Muna Development Initiative (PROMDI) party in which other Osmeña political figures, such as his brother, the late Senator, and former Toledo City Mayor John Henry ‘Sonny’ Osmeña, belonged.

Under PROMDI, he ran for President during the 1998 elections but lost to Joseph Estrada.

Osmeña was also the cousin of former Senator Sergio ‘Serge’ Osmeña III and former Cebu City Mayor Tomas ‘Tommy’ Osmeña.

/dbs