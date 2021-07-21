ALZA Alayon nip Explorers in battle of VisMin Super Cup home teams

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The ALZA Alayon Zamboanga del Sur emerged as the better home team after nipping the Pagadian Explorers, 78-73, in the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Mindanao leg at the Pagadian City Gymnasium in Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur on Wednesday, July 21.

Making it more special for ALZA Alayon is that they earned their first win in three games against an equally popular team.

Dennis Daa, the oldest player of ALZA Alayon at 42 years old, nailed a triple from the top-of-the-key with 12.6 seconds left in the final period to seal their victory.

Mark Benitez could have made it a one-possession game but he missed his three-point attempt for the Explorers as ALZA Alayon players and supporters erupted in celebration.

The win allowed ALZA Alayon to dislodge the Kapatagan Buffalo Braves for the seventh place in the standings with a, 1-2, (win-loss) record against the latter’s 1-4, card.

Pagadian fell to 4-2, still at third place but with JPS Zamboanga just half a game behind at 3-2.

Daa turned back time with his youthful performance, leading ALZA Alayon with 17 points on his 60-percent shooting from the field. He paired it with seven rebounds, three blocks, and two assists.

Cebuano Eloy Poligrates chipped in 15 points and seven rebounds for ALZA Alayon while Dan Sara stuffed the stat sheet with 12 points, four rebounds, three assists, and three steals.

ALZA Alayon took advantage of the Explorers’ 19 turnovers, converting them into 26 easy points.

“The whole game was so close, ang lakas ng Pagadian, mga bata na magagaling. Buti ‘yung three-points ni Daa, ‘yun talaga ang naging pang-baon namin,” said ALZA Alayon head coach Bong Abad.

Rich Guinitaran had 15 points but went 4-of-13 from the field, while Christian Manalo added 10 points but committed six turnovers for the Explorers. /rcg

The Scores:

Zamboanga del Sur 78 – Daa 17, Poligrates 15, Sara 12, Jabello 9, Amoquis 8, Puerto 5, Celada 5, Bangcoyan 2, Moneva 2, Tajonera 2, Pepito 1, Cruz 0, Raflores 0, Larotin 0.

Pagadian 73 – Guinitaran 15, Serrano 11, Manalo 10, Saludsod 7, Benitez 6, Caballero K. 6, Dechos 6, Villaver 5, Pamaran 3, Caballero R. 2, Diva 2, Bolotaolo 0, Quimado 0, Acaylar 0.

Quarterscores: 21-18, 33-35, 55-52, 78-73

