Basilan Peace Riders dump ALZA Alayon in VisMin Super Cup Mindanao leg opener

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Basilan Peace Riders flexed their might at the start of the Mindanao leg of the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup by thrashing the ALZA Alayon Zamboanga del Sur, 82-48, at the Ipil Provincial Gymnasium in Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay.

The Peace Riders, formerly known as the Basilan Steels, and one of the best teams to play in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL), introduced themselves as the league favorite by dominating both ends of the floor against the hapless ALZA.

Leading by just eight heading into the second period, 15-7, the Peace Riders’ offense all of a sudden caught fire while still maintaining their tough defense, outscoring ALZA Alayon, 25-7 to post a huge, 40-14 lead at the turn.

“After nung first quarter, sinabihan ko yung players ko na huwag silang magmadali, focus lang (kaya nakalamang nang malaki),” said Peace Riders head coach Jerson Cabiltes.

The lead would eventually balloon to as high as 42, 78-36, on Darwin Lunor’s deuce off a post move at the 4:23 mark of the payoff period.

Michael Mabulac stuffed the stat sheet for Basilan with 16 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals, and a block. He also registered a game-best plus-32 rating.

Hesed Gabo was the spark off the bench for Basilan with 14 markers and seven boards, while Chris Bitoon and Michael Juico chipped in 12 and 11 points, respectively.

The Peace Riders took advantage of their run-and-gun offense, putting up 22 fastbreak points while their counterparts only got two. Moreover, ALZA Alayon’s 22 turnovers led to 27 Basilan points.

Dan Sara was the lone Zamboanga Del Sur cager to tally double digits with 17 points.

All in all, Zamboanga del Sur shot only 27-percent from the field, including 3-of-22 from deep. In contrast, Basilan had a blistering 50-percent shooting from the field.

The Peace Riders look to make it two in a row on Tuesday, July 13, when they collide with the Roxas Vanguards at 3:00 pm, while ALZA Alayon aims for their first win on Friday, July 9 against the Iligan City Archangels at 3:00 PM.

The Scores:

Basilan 82 – Mabulac 16, Gabo 14, Bitoon 12, Juico 11, Lunor 6, Balucanag 6, Taganas 4, Uyloan 3, Collado 2, Manalang 2, Saliddin 2, Siruma 2, Baloria 2, Hallare 0, Tan 0.

Zamboanga del Sur 48 – Sara 17, Jabello 7, Raflores 7, Cabrilla 5, Tajonera 5, Celada 3, Puerto 2, Moneva 2, Amoquis 0, Biwang 0, Cruz 0, Daa 0, Labisores 0, Dela Cruz 0, Pepito 0.

Quarterscores: 15-7, 40-14, 61-31, 82-48. /rcg

