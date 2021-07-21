Police have POIs in Mambaling shooting incidents

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City police claimed that they already have persons of interest (POIs) in the spate of shooting incidents in Barangay Mambaling, here.

These POIs are allegedly instructed by a big-time drug lord currently being detained at the Cebu City Jail to liquidate those who are perceived to be helping authorities stop their illegal operations.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said they have not yet identified the gunmen responsible for the shooting incidents in the barangay but stressed that they have persons of interest.

Parilla said personnel from the Mambaling Police Station have already encountered the said POIs before.

“Wala pa, wala pata kaila sa gunmen but duna nasad tay persons of interest which is the same nga naka engkwentro sad sa atong tropa sa Station 11,” he said.

Police said they are looking into the possibility that a Cebu City Jail detainee, identified as Bonjo “Jojo” Sumayang could be the mastermind behind the series of shooting incidents in the barangay.

Sumayang was allegedly tagged as one of the heads of a big drug group operating in Cebu City.

Though he has been behind bars for years now, investigators allegedly traced Sumayang as the one who transacted with a ‘drug pusher’ who happened to be his cousin identified as Jungbae Sumayang on Monday evening, July 19 in Sitio Naba in the said barangay.

Jungbae was arrested with a sizeable amount of shabu in his possession.

One of the recent shooting incidents in the barangay claimed the life of a 32-year-old woman who was shot five times in the body.

Flora Ame Yuson was shot dead by unidentified motorcycle-riding gunmen past 10 p.m. last Friday, July 16 in Sitio Huyong-Huyong of the said barangay.

