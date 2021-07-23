IATF halts Resolution 125: No kids allowed outdoors for now due to Delta variant

MANILA, Philippines — The government’s pandemic task force has suspended the implementation of its resolution allowing kids aged 5 and above outdoors due to the threat of the COVID-19 Delta variant, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said Friday, July 23, 2021.

“Ang latest natin diyan ay hindi na muna natin papayagan sa ngayon,” Duque, chairman of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease, said in a Teleradyo interview.

“Dahil nagkaroon na tayo ng Delta variant, nagkaisa ang IATF na iatras muna itong resolution na ito,” he added.

He was referring to IATF Resolution No. 125, which allows children 5 years old and above outdoors in areas under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) and general community quarantine (GCQ).

According to Duque, the IATF will make an assessment one or two weeks from now to determine whether it can reinstate the enforcement of its resolution.

“Kung makita naman na hindi hindi naman patuloy na tumataas [ang kaso], lalo na dito sa NCR (National Capital Region), baka pwedeng ibalik natin ‘yung Resolution 125 kung saan pinahihintulutan na pwedeng lumabas ang mga bata,” he said.

“Although siyempre, dapat diyan ay may mga kasama ‘yang mga ‘yan at tumatalima pa rin sa minimum public health standards,” he added.

On Thursday, the Department of Health confirmed the local transmission of the more transmissible COVID-19 Delta variant.

To date, the Philippines detected 47 patients infected with the Delta variant.

KGA