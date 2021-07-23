Paralympians given incentives to win medals: P5M for gold, P2.5M for silver, P500K for bronze

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Filipino paralympic athletes will receive cash incentives from the MVP Sports Foundation (MVPSF) if they win medals in their respective sports at the Tokyo Paralympics, which is held after the Summer Olympic games.

Sport patron Manny Pangilinan through the MVPSF announced today, July 23, that they will be allotting financial incentives for the paralympic medalists to the tune of P5 million for gold, P2.5 million for silver and P500,000 for bronze medal.

The financial incentives mirror the financial rewards to be handed out by the Philippine government through the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC)

The Philippine paralympic team is composed of six differently-abled athletes in Ernie Gawilan and Gary Bejino for swimming; Jerold Magliwan and Janette Acebeda for Athletics; Allain Ganapin for Taekwondo, and Achele Guion for powerlifting.

The Paralympics starts on August 24 to September 5, roughly two weeks after the Summer Olympics wrap up. The Summer Olympics’ opening ceremonies will kick off later today, Friday, July 23.

MVPSF president Al Panlilio said this is part of the commitment of Pangilinan and his advocacy of “Sports for All”.

“MVPSF supports that commitment and is one with him in the belief that Paralympians deserve recognition and reward for their sacrifice and dedication to flag and country,” said Panlilio.

Mike Barredo, Philippine Paralympic committee president, for his part, expressed deep appreciation for the gesture, and he thanked the MVPSF for their ““Sports for All” advocacy./WITH PR

RELATED STORIES

Olympians, paralympians given P100K boost

Tokyo Olympics: PH’s Cris Nievarez moves on to rowing quarterfinals

Boxer Marcial to be PH flagbearer in Tokyo Olympics

Surprised Cebuana weightlifter Ando qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

Official confident that gymnast Carlos Yulo will bag gold in Tokyo Olympics

Olympic qualifier Ando gets full backing from PSC

/dbs