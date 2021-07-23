Santander RHU to be closed from July 26 to August 1 due to COVID-19 infection

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Rural Health Unit (RHU) of Santander town in south Cebu will be temporarily closed for seven straight days starting Monday, July 26, 2021.

The town’s RHU, through its Facebook page announced on Friday, July 23, the facility’s temporary closure after one of its staff has tested positive for COVID-19.

“We would like to inform everyone that starting July 26, 2021 (Monday), Santander Rural Health Unit will be temporarily closed to abide to the safety health protocols due to 1 active case (RHU staff),” read part of the advisory.

The said closure will end on August 2, wherein normal clinic hours would resume.

It further advised that the usual RHU services can be temporarily availed at neighboring municipalities.

The main building of Santander’s Municipal Hall was also closed on Wednesday, July 21 until Friday, July 23 for disinfection after some employees showed symptoms of COVID-19 and were subjected to swab tests.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, July 22, Mayor Marites Buscato clarified that they are not implementing a hard lockdown in the town.

Buscato made the clarification following rumors that Santander town would also be implementing a hard lockdown just like its neighboring town, Samboan.

