Vanguards vanquish ALZA to stay in 5th in VisMin Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Petra Cement-Roxas Vanguards outlasted the ALZA Alayon Zamboanga del Sur, 79-72, Friday, to clinch their third straight victory in the Mindanao leg of the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup at the Pagadian City Gymnasium in Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur.

After losing their first two games, the Vanguards rolled to their third-straight victory to improve to 3-2, good for fifth place but just half a game behind JPS Zamboanga City.

Trailing by two midway through the fourth period, the Vanguards unloaded an 11-0 run with Jhong Bondoc capping it off with a layup to grab a nine-point lead, 77-68, at the 1:25 mark.

Former University of Cebu (UC) Webmaster JC Jabello tried to answer Roxas’ late offensive run with his back-to-back layups which put them within striking range, 72-77, with 31 seconds left in the game.

However, his efforts proved a little too late as James Castro nailed two crucial free throws to seal Roxas’ victory.

“Sinabihan ko sila na crucial part na ito ng game. Dapat mas gusto nating manalo kesa sa kalaban. Kailangan natin dumepensa nang maayos,” said Roxas head coach Eddie Laure.

Bondoc set a league record in rebounds with 23 eclipsing Tabogon Voyagers’ Arvie Bringas’ 21 during the Visayas Leg. Bondoc also had 15 points, four assists, and two steals.

Also scoring a double-double was James Castro with 22 points, 10 assists, and five rebounds. Lester Reyes also pumped in 12 points, six in the payoff period.

Dennis Daa remained the rock for ALZA Alayon with 16 points and 15 rebounds while Cebuano Eloy Poligrates had 15 points, five rebounds, and four steals.

ALZA Alayon Zamboanga del Sur dropped to 2-4 for the seventh spot.

Roxas will resume play tomorrow against MisOr Brew Authoritea at 4 p.m. while ALZA Alayon will take on league-leading Clarin Sto. Niño on Sunday, 4 p.m. /rcg

The Scores:

Roxas 79 – Castro 22, Bondoc 15, Reyes 12, Casino 9, Najorda 8, Camacho 5, Sta. Ana 4, Elmejrab 4, Velasco 0, Intic 0, Rifarial 0, Templo 0, Pasia 0, Deles 0.

Zamboanga del Sur 72 – Daa 16, Poligrates 15, Pepito 9, Celada 7, Jabello 6, Sara 5, Bangcoyan 4, Moneva 4, Puerto 3, Raflores 3, Tajonera 0.

Quarterscores: 20-14, 35-32, 54-55, 79-72.

