Roxas Vanguards bury depleted MisOr for 4th straight win

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Petra Cement-Roxas Vanguards made easy work of the undermanned MisOr Brew Authoritea on Saturday, 113-87, for its fourth straight victory in the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Mindanao leg at the Pagadian City Gymnasium in Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur.

With the win, the Vanguards dislodged erstwhile fourth place JPS Zamboanga City in the standings with a, 4-2, win-loss record.

Zamboanga City lost earlier to Clarin Sto. Niño.

The Vanguards unleashed a 30-18 run in the second period to take a commanding 19-point lead at halftime, 58-39. They opened the third period with a, 36-23, run to build an insurmountable, 94-62, lead heading into the final period.

The Brew Authoritea was severely undermanned after eight of its players are nursing injuries.

The Vanguards’ James Castro led the team with 17 points, eight assists, and five rebounds. Homegrown player Jordan Intic had his best game of the season with 14 points and seven rebounds, while RJ Deles tallied 13 points, five rebounds, and four assists off the bench.

Six-foot-eight Fil-Libyan Seraj Elmejrab also played his best game for the Vanguards tallying 11 points in just 15 minutes of action.

MisOr, which only had seven players in the game, was paced by Mac Baracael with 29 points, seven rebounds, and four assists. Ronjay Buenafe was limited to 17 points on 3-of-17 shooting from the field.

This was the Brew Authoritea’s fourth straight loss, falling to 2-5 in a tie with Kapatagan Buffalo Braves for seventh place.

The Scores:

Roxas 113 – Castro 17, Intic 14, Deles 13, Elmejrab 11, Bondoc 11, Sta. Ana 7, Rifarial 6, Najorda 6, Camacho 6, Pasia 6, Reyes 5, Templo 5, Velasco 4, Casino 2.

MisOr 87 – Baracael 29, Buenafe 17, Sedurifa 14, Munsayac 10, Meca 8, Mendoza 6, Gonzaga 3.

Quarterscores: 28-21, 58-39, 94-72, 113-87. /rcg

