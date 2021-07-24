Live-in partners, companion nabbed with P102k worth of ‘shabu’ in Liloan town

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A live-in partner and an alleged cohort were arrested with P102,000 worth of ‘shabu’ in Sitio Kabangcalan, Barangay Jubay, Liloan town, past 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 24, police said.

Police identified the three as J.L.M Kilong-Kilong, 30, jobless, his common-law-wife, Catherine Montañez, 25 both of the said sitio, and Allan Pitogo, 25, of Sitio Cogon, Barangay San Vicente also in Liloan town.

All three will be charged for selling and possessing illegal drugs or violation of Republic Act 9165 also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Police Senior Master Sergeant Reglin Pepito, desk officer of Liloan Police Station, said that the arrested suspects are currently detained at their station while waiting for the filing of appropriate charges against them.

Operatives from the Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU) headed by Police Lieutenant Colonel Jeorge Francis Rodrin, conducted the buy-bust operation with Kilong-Kilong as their target.

Rodrin told CDN Digital that he could not yet disclose the specifics of their operation since he has yet to ask for clearance from their top official. He instead provided the spot report.

The spot report said that operatives confiscated a total of eight pieces of medium-sized sachets of suspected ‘shabu’ with an estimated weight of 15 grams from the suspects.

The drugs have a Standard Drug Price of P102,000.

The report also revealed that Kilong-Kilong was a High-Value Individual at the provincial level in terms of illegal drug activities while his live-in partner, Montañez, and alleged cohort Pitogo were not listed as drug personalities.

The operation follows the recent pronouncements of CCPO Director Police Colonel Engelbert Soriano that the provincial police will continue to intensify their operations against illegal drugs.

Soriano issued the statement even if they have already neutralized some big-time drug players in the province.

Rodrin said that for now, their investigation will focus on identifying the group’s other cohorts and their source of illegal drugs.

READ:

Liloan cops securing detention cell probed after shabu, cellphones found inside cell

At least 302 individuals arrested in week-long CPPO SACLEO