NM Enriquez wins in CEPCA weekly online chess

CEBU CITY, Philippines—National Master (NM) Rogelio Enriquez Jr. and Sheila Khan Sepanton ruled their respective categories in the Cebu Executives and Professionals Chess Association (Cepca) weekly online chess tournament last Sunday, July 25, 2021.

NM Enriquez, a member of the Toledo City Trojans, finished the All-Cepcan competition with 9.5 points after 11 rounds of Swiss system online chess action.

Sepanton, an Ilongga and former Central Philippine University (CPU) varsity player who now resides in Lapu-Lapu City, topped the Cepcans B-Ladies category with 34 points.

Enriquez bested International Arbiter (IA) Lincoln Yap, who finished second with 9.0 points, while many-time weekly champion Jimmy Ty Jr. rounded off the top three in the All-Cepcans division with 8.5 points.

Jonathan Canque, Rosendo Yamyamin, and Kristina Belano all scored 6.0 points and were ranked fourth to sixth, respectively, according to their accumulated tie-break points.

Meanwhile, former weekly champion Leo Lofranco, who is a doctor, settled for second behind Sepanton with 24 points.

Filemon Kapuno III, an architect, completed the top three in the Cepcans B-ladies division with 22 points.

Jonard Labadan and Nicanor Cuizon placed fourth and fifth, respectively.

/bmjo