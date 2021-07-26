IN PHOTOS: Cops on Sona rallies in Cebu City: Peaceful, health protocols followed

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A Cebu City Police Office official thanked militants as they followed the allotted time, at least an hour, given to them to stage their Sona rallies today, July 26.

As protests are expected to happen during the final State of the Nation Address of President Rodrigo Duterte, at least 200 city policemen prepared themselves as they woul need to also ensure that health protocols were being followed as COVID-19 cases in the city were rising.

However, Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of the CCPO, was grateful that the militants heeded the rules they imposed on them to hold their rallies and dispersed peacefully after the allotted hour to hold their rallies was up.

Militant groups led by Jaime Paglinawan said that there were at least 100 individuals, who joined the rallies in the Colon area, where they aired their grievances against President Duterte administration.

Paglinawan, who is the chairman of Bayan Central Visayas, also gave the President Duterte administration a grade of zero because the President failed to keep his promises.

Placards and tarpaulins with various calls for the government were held by protesters as they shout their grievances. Their rally started around 9:30 a.m. and ended past 10:00 a.m already. They first staged their protest along Leon Kilat street then proceeded to the Colon area, then to Plaza Independencia.

Here are some of the photos taken during the rally joined by different progressive groups.

READ: CCPO appeals to militants: COVID cases rising, postpone rallies