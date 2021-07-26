Mandaue reimposes liquor ban, stricter COVID-19 restrictions

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes has issued Executive Order No. 22 series of 2021, imposing stricter restrictions in the city.

The EO re-imposes liquor ban, stricter border controls, prohibits non-essential public gatherings, and imposes longer curfew hours, an hour earlier to keep city residents in their homes that now starts from 10 p.m to 4 a.m.

The liquor ban would be re-imposed in all public places in Mandaue for one month starting today.

Any person including owners, managers of hotels, restaurants, resorts, convenience stores, sari-sari stores and other establishments are prohibited to serve and or drink intoxicating liquor in the city.

“However, hotel, resorts, and other accomodation estqblishments are allowed to serve liqour only for their in-house guests, pursuant from the lrevailing guidelines from the department of tourism, and Department of Trade and Industry,” the EO reads.

Busines establishments were also reminded to follow operational capacity and age restrictions under IATF guidelines.

EO no. 19 now applies to all travellers from other places outside Cebu Island, that are tagged and will be tagged high risk areas for COVID-19 of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-MEID) and are required to present a negative RT-PCR swab test result taken within 72 hours or a negative Rapid Antigen test result taken 48 hours before departure from their place of origin.

Violations in any of the provisions under this EO and any another EOs in relation to COVID-19 will be subject to penalty pursuant to existing laws and ordinances and revocation of the permits as well as closure of the business establishments.

RELATED STORIES

Mandaue police to intensify strict enforcement of health, safety protocols

LOOK: Liquor ban implemented in Mandaue

Mandaue EOC: Faster release of swab test results promised

Mandaue mulls strictly enforcing health protocols amid rise in cases

Mandaue City braces for another COVID-19 s