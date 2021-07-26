Roxas Vanguards pad streak to five

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Petra Cement-Roxas Vanguards crushed the Kapatagan Buffalo Braves, 93-65, to stretch its winning streak to five in the ongoing Mindanao leg of the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup, Monday, July 26, 2021, at the Pagadian City Gymnasium in Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur.

The Vanguards dislodged erstwhile third placer Pagadian Explorers in the standings as they improved to 5-2 (win-loss). The Explorers have a 5-3 record.

The win also gave the Vanguards a twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals.

JK Casiño played his best offensive game for Roxas by finishing with 19 points, 16 coming in the first half, to go with five assists and four rebounds.

Ryan Costelo was the lone bright spot for the Buffalo Braves with 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting from the field.

The Vanguards will face the Jumbo Plastic-Basilan Peace Riders on Tuesday. This was the game supposedly held July 13 that was rescheduled to another date due to the unsafe floor condition at the Ipil gymnasium in Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay. That match was stopped at the 9:15 mark of the third quarter with Roxas ahead, 40-39.

The Scores:

Roxas 93 – Casino 19, Bondoc 16, Camacho 15, Castro 9, Najorda 9, Elmejrab 6, Deles 6, Reyes 4, Templo 3, Velasco 2, Rifarial 2, Pasia 2, Sta. Ana 0, Intic 0.

Kapatagan 65 – Costelo 15, Palma 12, Inigo 9, Doroteo 7, Monte 7, Astrero 4, Mandreza 4, Ng Sang 2, Alanes 2, Teodoro 2, Acain 1, Siarot 0.

Quarterscores: 33-23, 55-44, 73-54, 93-65.