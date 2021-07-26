Basilan emerges victorious in battle of unbeaten teams

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Jumbo Plastic-Basilan Peace Riders emerged as the better team in the battle of the unbeaten squads as they trounced the Clarin Sto. Niño, 86-68, in the ongoing Mindanao leg of the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup at the Pagadian City gymnasium in Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur.

The Peace Riders improved their immaculate record to 7-0 (win-loss) and took the top spot of the standings. Clarin wrapped up the elimination round at second place with a 7-1 record.

Basilan aims to sweep the elimination round on Tuesday, July 27, when it faces the Roxas Vanguards.

READ: Roxas Vanguards pad streak to five

Jay Collado led Basilan’s offensive charge with 15 points and five rebounds.

John Wilson paced Clarin with 16 points, six rebounds, four assists, and two steals.

The Scores:

Basilan 86 – Collado 15, Baloria 14, Uyloan 12, Gabo 12, Manalang 8, Mabulac 7, Bringas 4, Bitoon 4, Juico 4, Taganas 2, Hallare 2, Siruma 2.

Clarin 68 – Lastimosa 16, Wilson 16, Eriobu 10, Raymundo 6, Marcelino 5, Hayes 4, De Mesa 4, Baetiong 4, Pagente 3, Mangahas 0, Berdan 0, Santos 0, Jalem 0.

Quarterscores: 24-14, 39-32, 64-55, 86-68.