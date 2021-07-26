Speaking on pandemic, Duterte jokingly looks for ambulance: Baka meron na ako?

MANILA, Philippines — As President Rodrigo Duterte began to tout “how well [he] led” the country during the pandemic, he jested about contracting COVID-19 as he jokingly looked for an ambulance during his final State of the Nation Address (SONA).

“I have to admit, back when I decided to answer your call and run for higher office, never did I imagine that my presidency would not only be judged on how I make good with my promises in fighting illegal drugs, criminality, corruption, but how well I led our nation during a global pandemic,” Duterte told lawmakers, Cabinet secretaries and other guests at the Batasang Pambansa in Quezon City Monday.

He then mentioned how he could no longer pronounce his words well and started touching his neck to feel for his body temperature.

“Hindi na ako maka-pronounce ng mabuti baka meron na ako. May ambulansya ba diyan [I cannot pronounce well maybe I contracted it. Is there an ambulance there]? Mukhang iba na ang…I cannot pronounce. I hope this is not…asymptomatic,” he added.

RELATED STORY:

Duterte: For end of term, I have less visions, more remembrances

JPV

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to be deposited at Banco de Oro (BDO) current account #007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this link .