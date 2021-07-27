‘Tinalo ang China, walang giyera’: Recto lauds Hidilyn’s Olympic win

MANILA, Philippines — Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto on Tuesday congratulated Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz, with a quip that she won over China without the need to resort to war.

Recto’s remark was a swipe at President Rodrigo Duterte whose repeated retort to criticisms for his failure to assert the country’s claims in the West Philippine Sea was to say that he cannot afford to go to war with Beijing.

“Congratulations, she is truly an inspiration to all Filipinos on her dedication, her perseverance and equally important, tinalo pa niya [ang] China, at walang giyera,” the senator said in an interview on ABS-CBN News Channel.

On Monday night, Diaz became the Philippines’ first gold medalist in the Olympics.

Diaz, whose total lift of 224kg set an Olympic record, defeated China’s world record holder Liao Quiyun, who clinched the silver medal.

Congratulatory messages from senators continue to pour in for Diaz, one of which was from Senator Pia Cayetano, who thanked the weightlifter for “lifting the pride and honor of the entire Filipino nation, literally, on your shoulders.”

“When you burst into tears as the Philippine flag was being raised, millions of Filipinos wept with joy with you. The national anthem never sounded so sweet!” Cayetano said.

“Mabuhay ka, and congratulations also to your crew of coaches, trainers, and the people you relied upon everyday,” she added.

The senator also acknowledged the “sacrifices, trials, and even defeats” that came with Diaz’ Olympic triumph.

“Your Olympic gold-winning and record-breaking feat further proves that women athletes can excel with the right breaks, training, and support. And I hope the future generation of young Filipinos will follow your lead – hard work, dedication, faith and perseverance!” she added.

She also expressed hope that Diaz’ win will further inspire the Philippine team in the Tokyo Olympics.

Senator Grace Poe likewise thanked Diaz for making the country proud.

“For the first time in a long time, we shed tears of joy. Thank you, Hidilyn, for making your country proud and lifting the Filipino spirits to new heights,” Poe said in a statement.