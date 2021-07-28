Waterfront Airport Hotel and Casino is the first hotel vaccination center in Cebu

Waterfront Airport Hotel and Casino in Mactan is the first hotel in Cebu to become a Vaccination Center.

The hotel is proud to offer its world-class function halls as a comfortable and safe vaccination facility and, in the process, help the Lapu-Lapu City government’s goal to vaccinate 70 percent of the city’s population and achieve herd immunity.

As a bonus, the hotel will be offering snacks and refreshments to their vaccinees.

This initiative was made possible through a partnership between the Department of Health and Ahong Cares of the Lapu-Lapu City Government.

READ MORE: Waterfront Cebu receives Travelers’ Choice Award

The official launching of the vaccination center was done last July 23, 2021, spearheaded by Senator Sherwin Gatchalian, Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, and Waterfront Airport Hotel and Casino Manager Benhur Caballes. First Lady Cindi King-Chan and other city officials were also present during the launching.

Chan said that through the joint efforts of different sectors, he is confident that the city will be able to reach the 70-percent mark to achieve herd immunity.

“This will save and restart the tourism industry of the city, revive the economy, and retain the normal life of the city,” Chan said. “Waterfront Airport Hotel and Casino offered free use of the area and committed to shoulder the pay of the medical team reporting in the vaccination site,” he added.

The center also prioritizes senior citizens. In fact, walk-in vaccination for senior citizens is accepted.

The Waterfront Airport Hotel and Casino Vaccination Center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday to Friday.

/bmjo

ADVERTORIAL