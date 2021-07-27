Fistfight over land dispute leads to shooting, suspect surrenders

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A fistfight over a land dispute led to a shooting incident that wounded one of the men in Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City, shortly before 6:00 p.m. today, July 27.

Police said the shooting victim survived while the suspect surrendered a while later.

Police Major Jonathan Dela Cerna, chief of Guadalupe Police Station, identified the wounded victim as Denny Gongog who is already in stable condition after he was immediately brought to a hospital in Cebu City.

The suspect, Novie Gabunada, his neighbor, surrendered after the incident along with the .45 caliber firearm he used in the shooting.

Dela Cerna, however, could not confirm on what part of the body the victim was hit as he was rushed to the hospital by alert responders.

As per their initial investigation, Dela Cerna said that the two neighbors had a fistfight over a land dispute. As some neighbors tried to pacify the two, Gabunado reportedly went home. When he returned, he was already carrying a firearm and shot Dungog.

Dela Cerna said he is yet to know the background of the suspect and where he could have possibly bought his firearm believed to be unlicensed since the suspect is still being interrogated as of this posting.

Gabunada is currently detained in the Guadalupe Police Station pending the filing of appropriate charges.

Dela Cerna said that since the victim is already in stable condition, the suspect might face charges of Frustrated Murder.

He added that the victim is determined to file a complaint against the suspect. /rcg

