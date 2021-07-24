Man shot, wounded by cousin in Brgy Lorega San Miguel

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 23-year-old man was shot by his 21-year-old cousin as he was about to meet a friend in Sitio Acacia, Barangay Lorega San Miguel, Cebu City, past noon today, July 24, 2021.

Police said the victim was already in stable condition and recuperating in a local hospital.

Police Corporal Reniel Jay Docejo, the investigator in charge of the incident, identified the victim as Ronald Mark Lente, 23, a resident of Sitio Camanse, Barangay Lorega San Miguel.

Docejo said that a personal grudge could be behind the shooting as the victim and the suspect identified as Rico Lente, 21, a resident of Sitio Acacia had been at odds over personal matters.

He further said that this is the second time this year that Ronald survived a gun attack following last May’s assault in Doña Pepang, Barangay Tejero.

Docejo said that they are looking into the possibility that both incidents are connected.

Police also revealed that the victim was incarcerated last October 2019 for theft.

Quoting their initial investigation, Docejo said the shooting incident happened shortly before 1 p.m. today, July 24 while the victim was waiting outside the house of his friend, a woman named “Maymay.”

Police said that the victim told them that he was just sitting outside the house of Maymay when the suspect approached him and shot him without any provocation.

Ronald was hit on the left cheek with the bullet exiting through his right eye.

The suspect who is still being hunted quickly fled from the area while the victim was rushed to the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center for further treatment.

Docejo added that investigators did not recover any slug from the crime scene as residents claimed they only heard one gunshot.

Docejo said they are currently conducting a hot pursuit operation against the suspect. They are also coordinating with the relatives of both cousins who might have information about the suspect’s whereabouts.

